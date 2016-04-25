Learnt to be honest and change people's perception: Virat Kohli tells fans

I have worked hard and wanted to change the perception of people, my friends and family know me how I am. But over a period of time I have learned that you have to be honest and concentrate and be dedicated to your work," Kohli said at the launch of Virat FanBox in partnership with Privyplex here.

The 27-year-old batsman has been in sublime form lately, bagging the man of the tournament award in the recently concluded World Twenty20, and is currently the leading run scorer (367 runs) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"And on the field if you be the way you are off the field and play with full dedication, people will accept and be connected to you. Now I am happy that people accept me well and happy that I have been able to change the perception of the people. Over a period of time I have learnt that if I am honest in my work it will be noticed by people and other things that they had in mind will be sidelined," the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said.

IANS