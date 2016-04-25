Learnt to be honest and change people's perception: Virat Kohli tells fans

Mumbai, April 25: India's star batsman Virat Kohli said on Monday that he has learnt to be honest both on and off the field over a period of time which has helped him change the perception of his fans and win back their faith.
"Everyone knows which person (Sachin Tendulkar) I have idolised from the start, there is nothing new in that. He has been my idol from the beginning. At first when my fans grew, that time I was a bit frustrated that people think me to be a different sort of a human being, but I am not that sort.
I have worked hard and wanted to change the perception of people, my friends and family know me how I am. But over a period of time I have learned that you have to be honest and concentrate and be dedicated to your work," Kohli said at the launch of Virat FanBox in partnership with Privyplex here.
The 27-year-old batsman has been in sublime form lately, bagging the man of the tournament award in the recently concluded World Twenty20, and is currently the leading run scorer (367 runs) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
"And on the field if you be the way you are off the field and play with full dedication, people will accept and be connected to you. Now I am happy that people accept me well and happy that I have been able to change the perception of the people. Over a period of time I have learnt that if I am honest in my work it will be noticed by people and other things that they had in mind will be sidelined," the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said.
IANS