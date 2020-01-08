Cricket
Leave Test cricket alone, says Botham after England's thrilling win

By Pti
England clinched a thrilling win over South Africa on Tuesday
England clinched a thrilling win over South Africa on Tuesday

Cape Town, Jan 8: Legendary all-rounder Ian Botham has urged the ICC to leave Test cricket "alone" after England's thrilling win against South Africa in the final hour of the fifth day.

The ICC Cricket Committee will take a call on the proposal of having four day Tests instead of the traditional five-day format which has been in place for the past 143 years since 1877.

Botham is the latest among the illustrious bandwagon of cricketers led by current India captain Virat Kohli, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Australian master batsman Ricky Ponting who have spoken against the proposed change for the 2023-2031 cycle.

"Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best !! Leave the flag ship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill,guts,stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players !!! Leave it Alone !!!!!!," Botham tweeted after Ben Stokes' three-wicket burst on the final evening ensured a series levelling 189-run win for visitors.

Earlier, Kohli has spoken about how he is completely against any tinkering in game's traditional format and Tendulkar also spoke in the same vein.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 19:53 [IST]
