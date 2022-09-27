Legends League Cricket: Chris Gayle arrives in Cuttack to play for Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants

It will also be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Sehwag, two of the most destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

Legends League Cricket is being hosted in India for the first time ever and is treating the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Irfan Pathan-led LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

In match number eight of LLC on Monday (September 26), Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers defeated Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings by a slender margin of three runs to secure their first win of the tournament.

After a superlative opening stand between Tatenda Taibu and Jesse Ryder helped the Tigers post 175/8 in 20 overs, the Kings, powered by brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, almost pulled off a thrilling chase at the Barabati Stadium.

The Kings needed 9 runs from the last over to win, but former Sri Lanka speedster Dilhara Fernando conceded only 5, besides also taking two wickets. Fernando finished with 4/31 from his four overs as the Kings ended on 172/9.