Looking forward to watch Dewald Brevis play in the SA20, says AB de Villiers

He also has picked youngster Dewald Brevis as the most exciting player to look forward to in the upcoming tournament.

SA20 will be the inception of a new chapter in South African cricket and it will quite surely make a positive impact on the cricketing evolution in the country.

"I think the SA20 comes at a really good time for the South African cricket. And we have seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to the cricket and in the particular nations to give our youngsters the base and the foundation to get exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world is what's it all about," De Villiers said to JioCinema as he makes his debut as a commentator in the league.

De Villiers picked fellow South African sensation Dewald Brevis as the most exciting player to watch out for at the tournament.

"I think there's a lot of young players that have come through in the last few years and I think of the very first up in my list Dewald Brevis. I'm looking forward to watch him play and few other youngsters that have performed really well," he added.

The 19-year-old is affectionately known as 'Baby AB' and has smashed records at the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup by scoring 506 runs in six matches, earning Player of the Tournament.

Dewald, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, made history by scoring 162 runs in one game in the CSA T20 Challenge, which is the highest T20 score ever made by a South African batsman, and also tied for the third-highest T20 score ever. That knock saw Brevis score 150 runs in just 51 balls, the fastest 150 in history. He is going to represent MI Cape Town in the SA20 this season.

The SA20 starts on January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town will meet Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller.