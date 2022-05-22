LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore should play positive cricket: Former Stars

It wasn’t a breezy entrance and the RCB camp might have gone through several stomach churning moments before that knockout berth was sealed.

But now the IPL 2022 playoffs berth has been sealed their league phase performances count for little. The RCB under Faf du Plessis will have to refocus and play hard to ensure that this opportunity is not wasted.

In fact, this will be RCB’s third straight appearance in the Eliminator. In IPL 2020, the Bangalore outfit went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad and a year later, they were humbled by Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Tuesday (May 24), the RCB will play the formidable Lucknow Super Giants, and the Royal Challengers should be on their guard against the team led by KL Rahul.

It was a common sentiment shared by some former RCB stars when MyKhel reached out to them to know their feeling about the IPL 2022 Eliminator.

Saurabh Tiwary: 'It is wonderful to see that RCB have made it to the playoffs. They are a well-settled side and hopefully this year they can go all the way. They have a strong side as opposition in Lucknow. In that sense, the RCB should approach the match with a positive mindset and hopefully the experienced players Virat Kohli, Faf, Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik will contribute hefty. It will be important for their chances against Super Giants.”

Ashok Dinda: “It is great to see them in the playoffs and they should capitalise on this chance, go all the way and get that maiden IPL title. This will be the first IPL match (of 2022) in Kolkata, and we have not seen how the pitch at Eden Gardens will behave. So, the RCB will have to bank on their experienced players like Kohli and Karthik, who knows a lot about Eden pitch as he had played and led KKR. It will come very handy for the RCB. Let’s see how it all pan out.”

Shadab Jakati: “RCB, I think, have a good chance to go the distance and they have a very settled 11. I feel the Kolkata pitch will play a bit on the slower side and spinners will come into play here. In that sense, the RCB have a very good spinner in (Wanindu) Hasaranga and his role will be important especially in the middle overs. Lucknow have some good batsmen and they will have to keep them in check. It is a battle of equals.”

Prasanth Parameswaran: “I hope the RCB will go all the way and win the trophy. It will be a pressure match for RCB as this is the Eliminator, and you will not get a second chance to redeem yourself. So, it is important to approach the match with a calm mind and positive attitude. I think Josh Hazlewood play a crucial for RCB and if he can get a couple of early wickets then Lucknow will be under pressure. Hope it works out well for the Bangalore team.”