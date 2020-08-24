Mankad debate: KKR CEO Venky Mysore claims dismissal is too harsh and jarring for everyone involved

He said that instead of opting for this mode of dismissal, the rules can be changed and a run can be reduced if the non-striker backs up too far before the release of the ball.

"Rules vs. spirit cannot settle the issue. To me, Mankading dismissal is too harsh & jarring to everyone. So change the rule? Reduce a run like in the case of "one short"? Would that be fair," Mysore replied to a tweet by Dinesh Karthik.

Ashwin suggests a 'free ball' for bowlers if a batsman leaves his crease before ball is being bowled

The topic of Mankad has come into discussion again since Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said he will talk to Ravi Ashwin about not resorting to Mankad in the upcoming edition of the league.

Last year, Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab at the time, had Mankad Buttler of Rajasthan Royals when the batsman went out from his crease.

The off-spinner has earlier suggested an idea saying that bowlers should get a 'free delivery' if a batsman leaves the crease before the ball is being bowled just like the batsmen get 'free hit'. A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bowler bowls a no-ball.

After the no-ball, the subsequent delivery is called 'free hit' and the batsman cannot be dismissed on that delivery other than run out. The off-spinner also said that the batting side "will be docked five runs," if the batsman gets run out on the free ball.

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen get out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now, everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today'," the Tamil Nadu spinner tweeted.

The dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not. In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ashwin will represent Delhi Capitals.

"I will be having a chat with him about Mankad, that's the first thing I'll do. Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year. Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said -- Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that," the Grade Cricketer's Podcast had quoted Ponting as saying.

As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19- November 10 and it will be staged across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The afternoon and evening matches will be starting half an hour earlier than usual.

(With agency inputs)