Mankad debate: R Ashwin suggests a 'free ball' for bowlers if a batsman leaves his crease before ball is being bowled

A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bowler bowls a no-ball. After the no-ball, the subsequent delivery is called 'free hit' and the batsman cannot be dismissed on that delivery other than run out.

The off-spinner also said that the batting side "will be docked five runs," if the batsman gets run out on the free ball.

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen get out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now, everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today'," the Tamil Nadu spinner tweeted.

— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020

Ashwin created quite a stir last year during the IPL 2019 when he Mandkaded Jos Buttler during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

Recently, Ashwin's new IPL team, Delhi Capitals' coach, Ricky Ponting said that he would have a chat with the off-spinner and advise him that the dismissal is against the 'Spirit of the Game'.

Meanwhile, senior India wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that the legendary Vinoo Mankad's name is used in a negative manner for a dismissal which is absolutely legal.

Mankad, during the 1948 Tour of Australia, ran opposition batsman Bill Brown out at the non-striker's end after he backed up too far despite repeated warnings.

The Australian media outraged over it and called it "Mankading" even though Sir Don Bradman found the dismissal to be perfectly legal. "There are two issues I have with this 'Mankad' run out. First is the implementation of it. Second is the name 'Mankad' run out," Karthik was quoted as saying by 'cricketnext' website.