On what this victory means to the side: "We had lost the first Test in England by 31 runs, lost the first Test in South Africa by 60-70 runs, so this is a very good feeling for the boys to come out on top. When you get off to a good start, there's belief. There was some rash shots played in the first innings, that was foolish cricket, but they learnt from it. Pujara was absolutely magnificent, we've asked him to be a little more upright to counter bounce in these conditions."

On the team's plans leading into the second Test at Perth (December 14): "They have to rest up, to hell with the nets. You just come there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it's a drop in surface, there'll be something there for the fast bowlers. They need rest. I thought the bowlers were brilliant in the first innings, defending 250, the discipline was magnificent. They've worked on it, it's not come in overnight. As a bowling unit, when you show that discipline, it doesn't matter which side you play against. You will be successful."

On Rishabh Pant who has the tendency to play one too many shots: You have to allow him to play his game, that's the way he has come into the side, but he has to be a little more sensible now. He did the hard work in getting Lyon to spread his fields, so he has to be smarter. You make a mistake now, but don't repeat it, then I'll be in his ears.