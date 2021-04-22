Many more to come! Padikkal told Kohli before notching up his maiden IPL century

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Highlights: Sensational Padikkal, Kohli guide RCB to 10-wicket victory over RR

It was a dream innings from Devdutt Padikkal who hammered the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to score an unbeaten 101 off 52.

Playing their fourth match of the season the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up an emphatic show with both bat and ball. After the bowlers restricted Rajasthan to 177 for 9 at the Wankhede, RCB openers Padikkal and Kohli stitched together an unbeaten opening stand to guide Bangalore to a 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan.

RCB chased down the target with 21 balls to spare.

Towards the fag end of the innings, captain Kohli kept giving the strike back to Padikkal who was on the verge of his maiden IPL century. As revealed by Kohli at the presentation ceremony, Padikkal told his skipper to finish off the game and said “Many more to come (century)!” In response Kohli told the Karnataka batsmen, “Tell me that after you get the first one.”

And with that Kohli egged him on to take the big shot and bring up his century. And Padikkal did just that. Needing just three runs to reach the 100-mark, Padikkal hit Mustafizur on the first ball of the 16th over and drilled it past extra cover to bring up his maiden ton in style with a boundary.

After being down with Covid at the onset of the season, the RCB opener has bounced back and how! The Karnataka player had a memorable outing as he stamped his authority in the early stages of the tournament and guided RCB to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan. Thursday’s win sees RCB continue their unbeaten run and climb to the top of the table.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Padikkal’s maiden IPL ton:

Devdutt Padikkal reaches his maiden IPL Hundred. Champion knock from a champion youngster#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/6n9d21ph16 — AK #MI💙 (@rantworld101) April 22, 2021

Well played Devdutt Padikkal! Super century, hopefully the first of many — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 22, 2021

To over shadow someone like Virat Kohli, well played Dev Padikkal #RCBvsRR #IPL2021 @RCBTweets — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 22, 2021

Biggest chases without losing a wicket in IPL:



184 - Gambhir/Lynn, KKR v GL, 2017

181 - Du Plessis/Watson, CSK v KXIP, 2020

181 - Kohli/Padikkal, RCB v RR, 2021

163 - Tendulkar/D Smith, MI v RR, 2012

155 - Gilchrist/Laxman, DC v MI, 2008#IPL2021 #RCBvsRR #RCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2021

Virat Kohli is a damn gentleman! Hear what he had to say about getting Devdutt Padikkal to his century. Well played boys. Beautiful partnership. #RCBvRR #RCB pic.twitter.com/Lhz29IG54r — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 22, 2021

That was some hammering.

RCB fans Watching Padikkal and Kohli today.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/0iktiyZ8Wh — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has played a supremely masterful innings. The sheer power and dominance of his stroke-play was something to behold. And, he enjoys batting with his captain Virat Kohli. Well played @RCBTweets — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal is batting at a totally different level. And I love the way Virat has just allowed him to take centre stage, taking singles and putting him back on strike. Feel for RR, fought back superbly while batting, but RCB & their faithful fans deserve a great year — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2021

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021