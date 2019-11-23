Australia vs Pakistan: Maiden Test century 'a dream come true' for Labuschagne

Labuschagne struck a magnificent career-best 185 on his home ground after David Warner was dismissed for 154 on another dominant day for Tim Paine's side at the Gabba.

Pakistan closed on 64-3 in their second innings, trailing by 276 and facing a heavy defeat in the first match of the series in Brisbane.

Australia close in on Pakistan win after Labuschagne's maiden Test century

Labuschagne was on cloud nine after reaching three figures for the first time in the longest format.

He said: "It's a dream come true. It was set up by the boys at the start and I was able to capitalise on that.

"It's a privilege to play with this hat on and ... if I can score runs along the way, that's great."

The South Africa-born 25-year-old spoke of his relief at bringing up his hundred, hence his reaction to reaching the landmark.

"You don't want to drift, you try and stay in the moment, but you can't help but think 'imagine if you get your first Test century, home ground...' said Labuschagne.

"It was amazing. Leading up to when I got it, I was sort of thinking 'stay patient, they are going to come, you'll get your shot'. I said to myself if it's up there and it's full I'm going to have a crack at it.

"It was greedy, I tried to go too square and got a thick edge through the gully region and then it was just looking back to see it just trickle along the ground and I thought 'thank you'.

"You always think as a kid, how am I going to celebrate a hundred? That was nothing like I thought, my emotion took over, it was very exciting and a dream come true."