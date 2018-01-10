Maxwell to talk with Smith over 'train smarter' comments

Melbourne, January 10: Glenn Maxwell will talk with Steve Smith after the Australia captain implored his team-mate to "train smarter" having been left out of the one-day international squad to face England.

When announcing the party, Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said Maxwell must find greater consistency, while Smith added: "Just looking at the way he trains, I think he could train a little bit smarter."

Maxwell, who could yet earn a recall after Chris Lynn was struck down by a calf injury, revealed he would speak to Smith regarding his comments, which he took as an attempt to maximise his undoubted talent.

Maxwell must ditch 'funky' approach: Smith

"I'll address with Steven personally, I'll have a chat with him," said Maxwell.

"I know what it's like to say things in the media. I'm sure there were only good intentions behind it.

"He's only trying to get the best out of me as the Australian skipper.

"There's not much you can say. I've got to listen to him and I'll be doing my best to get on his right side and do everything I can to play for Australia."

Maxwell has made 80 ODI appearances, scoring 2,035 runs at an average of 32.30.

Source: OPTA