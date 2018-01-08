Luckless Lynn out of England ODI series

Melbourne, January 8: Australia batsman Chris Lynn has been ruled out of the one-day international series against England with a calf injury.

The big-hitting right-hander could be out for a month after doing damage during Brisbane Heat's Big Bash League victory over Perth Scorchers on Friday.

Australia have not yet named a replacement for the luckless Lynn, who only returned last month after undergoing a shoulder operation and has also been troubled by a hamstring injury.

"Chris initially left the field against the Scorchers complaining of tightness in his calf," said Cricket Australia's sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris.

"He reported increasing discomfort over the 24 hours that followed and the Heat's medical staff made the decision to send him for a scan.

"That scan confirmed the injury, which is expected to prevent him from playing for three to four weeks.

"When Chris recovers, the expectation is that he will need to prove his fitness in match action before being considered again for international selection."

The five-match ODI series gets under way at the MCG on Sunday.

Source: OPTA