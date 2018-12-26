Mayank Agarwal: Special to make Test debut at MCG

1. On his emotions after getting India cap

It was a tremendous feeling to get the cap. I had lot of emotions when I got the cap and I will cherish it for the rest of my life. The first thought was 295 (player number). I am going to represent my country. It's a big stage and it is a big opportunity and I have the seniors walk up to me and saying it's big day, and bigger the day the bigger the opportunity to leave a mark. I feel very special and lucky to make my debut at MCG. Every player is required to make runs in Ranji Trophy to get into the national team and I have also done that. When you play five years in Ranji circuit and that too at different parts of India, you learn a lot from different situations.

2. On how he controlled emotions while batting

It wasn't easy, I can tell you that. It was not easy to get hold of emotions but it was needed to be done. I was kept telling myself that there was a plan that I have to go with and I had to stick with it even though it was overwhelming. I am happy with the way I started.

3. On the MCG pitch

I would not complain about the pitch and it was good to bat on and it did a bit early on, then it was a bit slow, and it got a little quicker when we batted after the lunch. I did not think too much off the wicket before the game. I just wanted to stay blank and take it as it comes and assess the wicket while I was in the middle and let me see how to go about it.

4. On his 76 on debut

The basics remain the same in all formats of the game and you need to stick to what you have been doing. I am happy that I got runs from T20s, one-dayers and Test and as I said I am very happy that I am able to make that change and adapt. I would take 76 but at the same time I would have liked to get bigger score and stay not out at close.

5. On his opening partner Hanuma Vihari

He has got tons and tons of runs in Ranji Trophy cricket, including a 300 batting at No 3, and A cricket. It was not too hard for him and I thought he was adjusting very well. I thought we did well even though we did not put up a big score, we played a lot of balls. It was good.

6. Plan for Thursday

If the batsmen can do what we have done today and post a big total and keep the Aussies on the field as long as we can, then bigger the pressure we can put. It nice that we have guys who can bat long. It means we are playing that many balls and that many sessions, so it's going to be better for us if we bat long.