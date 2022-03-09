Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mitchell Swepson poised to make Australia Test debut in Karachi

By Peter Thompson

Karachi, March 9: Pat Cummins says Mitchell Swepson could finally make his debut when Australia face Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi.

Swepson earned a first call-up in 2017 but has not yet played for his country in the longest format.

The leg-spinner may get a long-awaited chance at the National Stadium after Australia only took four wickets in a drawn series-opening run-fest at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

When asked if Swepson will come into the team, captain Cummins said: "Potentially. I think we'll have a look before making up our mind.

"I think it is an asset for sure having a wrist spinner. It's something a bit different, and Sweppo has been bowling beautifully. We'll get to Karachi and have a look. But absolutely, Sweppo as a wrist spinner is a huge chance if we play two."

Cummins stated that he felt the wicket in Rawalpindi had been produced with the aim of nullifying the tourists' pace attack.

The fast bowler says Australia potentially should have gone with two spinners for first Test but does not believe the result would have been different if they had.

"I think it may have been helpful [in Rawalpindi], but I don't think it would have made too much of a difference," he said.

"Here you probably expected more up-and-down bounce and reverse swing, which lends more support to the fast bowlers rather than spinners.

"Our intel from Karachi and Lahore says a second spinner is probably the way to go. But we'll have a look."

The second Test gets under way on Friday (March 11).

Comments

MORE AUSTRALIA IN PAKISTAN 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
RCB to name new skipper on March 12
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 9, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments