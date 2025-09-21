Mithun Manhas Emerges as Surprise Favourite To Become BCCI President: Report

Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025

The race for the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a dramatic turn, with former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas emerging as the leading contender. While his name has surprised many, insiders suggest he now stands well ahead of other aspirants in the lead-up to the September 28 elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Though the outcome is still wrapped in secrecy, Cricbuzz has reported that Raghuram Bhatt, a former India Test player, will also be in Mumbai on Sunday to submit his nomination papers. The role Bhatt (67), who represented India in two Tests, will eventually contest for is not clear. He was in Delhi on Sunday before traveling to Mumbai.

The report revealed that the final word on candidatures will only be conveyed on Sunday morning, just hours before the nomination window closes. "All of them have been asked to proceed to Mumbai," a source confirmed. Manhas's name has gained traction despite heavyweight candidates like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh being in contention until the last minute. He has been formally put forward by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

According to a highly-placed official as per the report, who attended a late-night meeting in Delhi on Saturday, it is "90 per cent likely that Manhas will be the choice for president."

The Delhi meeting, first reported on September 18, was held at a Union Minister's residence and drew the presence of the BCCI's top office-bearers - secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Rohan Dessai, treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. Senior figures such as former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah and Tamil Nadu's Kasi Viswanathan, representing ex-president N Srinivasan, also participated. Brijesh Patel, a key Karnataka figure and former IPL Governing Council chairman, was summoned as well.

While Shukla, Saikia, Bhatia, and Dessai are expected to continue in their current posts, Dhumal's case remains uncertain amid questions of eligibility under the cooling-off clause. He is, however, expected to be present in Mumbai when the picture finally becomes clear.