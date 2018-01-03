Mohammad Shami comes under attack of bigots for uploading Shiva Linga picture in New Year's wish

The India pacer has now come under fire after posting a picture of a Shiva Ling - an idol of Lord Shiva - in his new year's message to his fans.

Shami, who is in Cape Town preparing for the upcoming opening Test match against South Africa, was criticised by Muslim bigots for practising anti-Islamic activities.

"As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever," wrote Shami in his tweet which carried a picture of Shiva Ling being decorated with flowers.

While several hailed the 'Amroha Express' for his secular and liberal thinking, several Muslim zealots took the post as offensive and un-Islamic.

They even warned the Bengal pacer of "destruction" if he "doesn't mend his ways".

Yaqeen nahi hota ke shami bhai aise he ab bhi sachha muslim cricketer hashim amla aur moin ali he lagte he — Faisal Khan (@FaisalK28862408) January 1, 2018

Bhai to kattar hindu nikla 😂😂 — sanjeev singh sengar (@zorbathesanjeev) January 1, 2018

Abe muslim hai tu sharam kar....iman se khariz

Ho jaayega muslim me pathar ko nahi pujte https://t.co/okoF8PWCXo — Inaam Pathaan (@PathaanInaam) January 1, 2018

I hate sami — Manknojiya Arshad (@Maknojiyaarshad) January 1, 2018

Sudar ja varna barbad ho jayega Allah tujhe kar dega — sabdar khan (@sabdark31257939) January 1, 2018

Musalman ka kam shivling pujna ni h shami allah se tauba kar thode se hinduo ko khus karne k liye allah naraj na kar warna barbad ho jayega — mansoor ahmad (@mansoor99626291) January 1, 2018

Kya hamare nabi mohammad sahab ne kisi ko new year ka mubarak baad diya — Ajaz Ali (@AjazAli97424968) January 1, 2018

New year ki mubarak baad diya to diya shiv ling ko bhi apna liya lanat he tujh par shami — Faisal Khan (@FaisalK28862408) January 1, 2018

It was, perhaps, due to constant trolling that forced the cricketer to delete that tweet.

Shami has always been on the radar of Muslim fanatics who constantly lecture and moral police the cricketer. He was earlier targetted on social media for posting his wife's image in jeans and top. The right-arm seamer has always dealt with trolls bravely and never bogged down under pressure.