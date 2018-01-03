Cricket

Mohammad Shami comes under attack of bigots for uploading Shiva Linga picture in New Year's wish

New Delhi, Jan 3: Indian cricket team's pace spearhead Mohammad Shami has once again come under attack from religious bigots.

The India pacer has now come under fire after posting a picture of a Shiva Ling - an idol of Lord Shiva - in his new year's message to his fans.

Shami, who is in Cape Town preparing for the upcoming opening Test match against South Africa, was criticised by Muslim bigots for practising anti-Islamic activities.

"As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever," wrote Shami in his tweet which carried a picture of Shiva Ling being decorated with flowers.

While several hailed the 'Amroha Express' for his secular and liberal thinking, several Muslim zealots took the post as offensive and un-Islamic.

They even warned the Bengal pacer of "destruction" if he "doesn't mend his ways".

It was, perhaps, due to constant trolling that forced the cricketer to delete that tweet.

Shami has always been on the radar of Muslim fanatics who constantly lecture and moral police the cricketer. He was earlier targetted on social media for posting his wife's image in jeans and top. The right-arm seamer has always dealt with trolls bravely and never bogged down under pressure.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 16:49 [IST]
