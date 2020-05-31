Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan shares old nude picture with India cricketer, gets slammed on social media

"Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai.😃😃picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lie cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long. Picture model Hasin Jahan with Cricketer Mohammed Shami," she captioned the image on Instagram.

By looking at Shami's physique, one can easily figure out that it is pretty old. Jahan, therefore, was again targetted by the cricketer's fans for posting her intimate backless picture with her husband.

Jahan, who has been on the radar of religious bigots even when her married life was going smooth, anticipated the bigots to target her once again and captioned the video.

Jahan, however, has been unperturbed with the ugly comments from her trollers and keeps the social media enraged every now and then by consistently posting bold videos of her dance on Bollywood songs.

Jahan was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami. She's taking a cue from several Bollywood actors and actresses and posting these videos to help her gain more followers. Jahan now went a step ahead and posted one of the boldest videos on her Instagram handle, which will definitely not go down well with her trollers. The latest video seems to be one from her modelling shoot.