Most Fours in IPL Year Wise: IPL 2022 registers most boundaries hit in tournament history

The BCCI's flagship annual tournament since its inception has been a lucrative one and the standards of cricket kept getting better with every season. The performance of teams, as well as the players', kept reaching another level and with that, the number of boundaries hit in every season of the IPL kept increasing.

Every year, we witness an increase in the number of boundaries and sixes being hit on an average. Also, the number of boundaries hit depends on the kind of surfaces the tournament is played on. But in India, generally, the pitches are conducive for batting. Let us take a look at the total number of fours and sixes hit in every season of the IPL in a year-wise fashion.

Between 2008 and 2021, a total of 23445 fours have been hit in 884 matches in the tournament. In the 2013 IPL season, 2052 fours were hit in 76 matches, which is the highest so far. In 2022, a total of 1975 fours have already been hit and there are two more games to go. It might not break the record created in 2013 but will be a massive feat nevertheless.

Fours hit in every season of IPL from 2008 to 2022:

Year Fours Hit Number of Matches 2008 1702 59 2009 1316 59 2010 1708 60 2011 1913 74 2012 1911 76 2013 2052 76 2014 1562 60 2015 1607 60 2016 1632 60 2017 1609 60 2018 1651 60 2019 1652 60 2020 1582 60 2021 1548 60 2022* 1975* 72*

'*' Season in Progress

Between 2008 and 2021, a total of 9581 sixes were smashed in 884 IPL games. 872 sixes were hit in 2018 in 60 games, which was the highest in any year but that record has been shattered in IPL 2022 as more than 1000 sixes were hit in the league stages in the 70 games.

Sixes hit in every season of IPL from 2008 to 2022:

Year Sixes Hit Number of Matches 2008 622 59 2009 506 59 2010 585 60 2011 639 74 2012 731 76 2013 672 76 2014 714 60 2015 692 60 2016 738 60 2017 705 60 2018 872 60 2019 784 60 2020 734 60 2021 687 60 2022* 1037* 72*

'*' Season in Progress

If one combines the sixes and fours hit in the IPL then more than 33000 boundaries (sixes + fours) have already been hit in 884 IPL matches between 2008 and 2021. IPL 2013 held the record for most boundaries (2724 = 2052 fours + 672 sixes) hit in 76 matches. However, 2022 has surpassed that record with 3,012* boundaries (1037* sixes and 1975* fours) already in 72 games.