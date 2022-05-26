Most Fours in IPL Year Wise: IPL 2022 registers most boundaries hit in tournament history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most sought-after domestic T20 leagues in the world due to the entertainment factor. Players from across the globe participate in this glitzy tournament to showcase their crafts and rake in the moolah.
The BCCI's flagship annual tournament since its inception has been a lucrative one and the standards of cricket kept getting better with every season. The performance of teams, as well as the players', kept reaching another level and with that, the number of boundaries hit in every season of the IPL kept increasing.
Every year, we witness an increase in the number of boundaries and sixes being hit on an average. Also, the number of boundaries hit depends on the kind of surfaces the tournament is played on. But in India, generally, the pitches are conducive for batting. Let us take a look at the total number of fours and sixes hit in every season of the IPL in a year-wise fashion.
Between 2008 and 2021, a total of 23445 fours have been hit in 884 matches in the tournament. In the 2013 IPL season, 2052 fours were hit in 76 matches, which is the highest so far. In 2022, a total of 1975 fours have already been hit and there are two more games to go. It might not break the record created in 2013 but will be a massive feat nevertheless.
|Year
|Fours Hit
|Number of Matches
|2008
|1702
|59
|2009
|1316
|59
|2010
|1708
|60
|2011
|1913
|74
|2012
|1911
|76
|2013
|2052
|76
|2014
|1562
|60
|2015
|1607
|60
|2016
|1632
|60
|2017
|1609
|60
|2018
|1651
|60
|2019
|1652
|60
|2020
|1582
|60
|2021
|1548
|60
|2022*
|1975*
|72*
'*' Season in Progress
Between 2008 and 2021, a total of 9581 sixes were smashed in 884 IPL games. 872 sixes were hit in 2018 in 60 games, which was the highest in any year but that record has been shattered in IPL 2022 as more than 1000 sixes were hit in the league stages in the 70 games.
|Year
|Sixes Hit
|Number of Matches
|2008
|622
|59
|2009
|506
|59
|2010
|585
|60
|2011
|639
|74
|2012
|731
|76
|2013
|672
|76
|2014
|714
|60
|2015
|692
|60
|2016
|738
|60
|2017
|705
|60
|2018
|872
|60
|2019
|784
|60
|2020
|734
|60
|2021
|687
|60
|2022*
|1037*
|72*
'*' Season in Progress
If one combines the sixes and fours hit in the IPL then more than 33000 boundaries (sixes + fours) have already been hit in 884 IPL matches between 2008 and 2021. IPL 2013 held the record for most boundaries (2724 = 2052 fours + 672 sixes) hit in 76 matches. However, 2022 has surpassed that record with 3,012* boundaries (1037* sixes and 1975* fours) already in 72 games.
