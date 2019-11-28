MS Dhoni: All you want to know: Net worth, brands sponsored, records, awards

1. Dhoni's net worth

Dhoni's net worth is a jaw-dropping Rs 786.53 crore or USD 111 million. That makes one of the richest cricketers in the world and one of the richest sportspersons too in the world.

2. The brands Dhoni sponsor

At the peak of his career (between 2007 and 2013), Dhoni was India's captain across all formats, besides being the skipper of Chennai Super Kings. During that time Dhoni had endorsed as many 18 as brands, an all time high for an Indian sportsperson and even more than Sachin Tendulkar, the first big brand icon from cricket. Virat Kohli, the current Indian skipper who is also on the zenith of his career at present, does not endorse that many brands. Dhoni currently is the face of 12 brands.

Brands: Panerai, Colgate, RedBus, Dream11, Indian Terrain, LivFast, GoDaddy, Mastercard, Orient, Seven, Snickers, NetMeds.

3. Awards

Dhoni has a highly decorated career as a cricketer. He has won two ICC World Cups - the World T20 in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011 besides winning the ICC Champions Trophy. He is a member of the Territorial Army and an active personnel too as he recently took a sabbatical from cricket to serve the force. He has bagged awards like Padma Sri, Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

4. Records

Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2015 midway through the away series against Australia after playing 90 Tests. He made 4876 runs in red-ball cricket at 38.1. He has played 350 ODIs and scored 10,773 runs at 50.6 and from 98 T20Is, the Jharkhand man made 1617 runs.