MS Dhoni and art of captaincy: Ricky Ponting reveals secret of MSD's success

Dhoni till date remains the only captain who bagged all three ICC trophies, besides leading India to No 1 ranking in Test cricket. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who mggasterminded two World Cup wins for his team in 2003 and 2007, said Dhoni never let emotions get the better of him, the secret behind his successful stint as captain.

"He [MS Dhoni] never seems to let his emotions get the better of him, which is a really good trait in a leader - as hard as I tried when I was on the field, I could never quite stay in complete control of my emotions." Ricky Ponting told news.com.au.

"Indian teams always seemed to lift when he was captain. He always seemed to have this knack to be able to get the best out of his players. You knew that he had things under control, and his teammates loved that about him," the former Aussie cricketer further said.

"I spend a lot of time in India now, so I know how revered he is in that part of the world. Even when you travel around the world and you listen to cricket fans, they talk about Dhoni and his leadership and how calm he seems to be under pressure on the field," he said.

Ponting, who coach Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, said that he is looking forward to meet Chennai Super Kings, which is being led by Dhoni.

"Chennai have been one of the most consistently strong and competitive teams in the IPL, and a lot of that's got to come down to his [MS Dhoni's] leadership as well. I'm looking forward to coaching against him now and making sure he doesn't win any game off his own bat when Chennai play the Delhi Capitals," Ponting added.