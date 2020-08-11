IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have 2 IPLs to stake their claim in Team India, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Dhoni was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and has been on a sabbatical ever since. While Rishabh Pant lost his spot to KL Rahul due to his inconsistency. Manjrekar believes the duo still have time to get a spot in the national side with a good show in the IPL and participate in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021.

Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected, "Rishabh Pant gets 2 IPLs to stake a claim, Dhoni will be playing 2 IPLs. So it will be fun."

"The last time we saw the Indian T20 team it looked a certain way but there is going to be at least 2 IPLs I think before the next T20 World Cup. So you will have a lot of these performances coming and changing the dynamics a little bit. People who feel cemented or established in the team, will all be challenged. It will be wonderful to watch, people like Rahul who at the moment looks a certainty," Manjrekar added further.

Talking about young guns Pant and Sanju Samson, Manjrekar said the duo possess the talent and class but they certainly need to convert those chances to cement their spot.

"People like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, for me as an analyst watching the players and trying to make an assessment, sometimes predictions go right or wrong, they are both slightly enigmatic for me," Manjrekar stated further.

"Rishabh Pant, definitely there is something there. There is an X-factor and he will suddenly win you games in 10 minutes, that you thought you were losing. Sanju Samson as well, the kind of batting that he has got when he is on song, he just takes your breath away," he claimed.

"But finally, consistency and generally winning performances is important, there is so much cricket happening and people clamouring for a batting position. Talent is there, class is there, potential is there but finally, I am going to look at Sanju Samson's performances and Rishabh Pant's numbers as well to make a judgement on them," Manjrekar added.

The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and the Mumbaikar opined both Pant and Samson need to show consistency.

"So, it is another big IPL and all everyone wants from them is consistency. It can't be one good innings and then 3-4 failures where it seems that you have just thrown it away," he added.