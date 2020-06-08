MS Dhoni can end his career: Sreesanth slams Ben Stokes' 'no intent' remark against former India captain

Dhoni's slow knock during the 338-run chase against eventual winners England at Edgbaston invited a lot of criticism for the veteran cricketer. But not many believe that the wicketkeeper-batsman deliberately batted slowly which cost the Men In Blue the match.

"Arguably, the way MS Dhoni played when he came in with 112 runs needed from 11 overs was even stranger. He appeared more intent on singles than sixes. Even with a dozen balls remaining, India could still have won....there was little or no intent from him (Dhoni) or his partner Kedar Jadhav. To me, while victory is still possible you always go for broke," Stokes wrote in his soon-to-be-published book.

The New Zealand-born all-rounder revealed that the England dressing room felt that Dhoni tried to take it deep so that the run-rate remained intact. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls but most of the runs came in the last over when the match as a contest was over.

"There is a theory in our camp that Dhoni's way of playing has always been the same. Even if India can't win the game, he takes it right to the end to try to make sure that India's run-rate stays relatively healthy," Stokes wrote.

While interacting with fans during a live Helo session, Sreesanth said, "Main toh thoda yehi bolunga Ben Stokes ko ki dua karo ki Dhoni bhai aapke khilaaf dobara na khele. Dhoni bhai ke memory se kuch bhi jaata nahi..." (I just wish and pray Stokes doesn't face MS Dhoni in any match in the future. Because, Dhoni isn't one to forget such things in a jiffy).

Sreesanth added further, "Usse all the best karta hun ki agar IPL ya England-India kahi bhi mila na bete, abhi tak toh 2 ya 1 million mil raha hai na, Dhoni bhai career bhi khatam kar denge. Ben Stokes ko main open challenge deta hun ki Dhoni bhai ko out toh kar nahi sakta woh chahe kitna bhi world ka best all-rounder ho. I just want to say that Ben Stokes you have been playing for the last 4-5 years since I was not playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you told about Dhoni." (I wish Stokes all the best that he never comes across Dhoni in any IPL or England-India game in future. He may be getting a big amount now, but Dhoni will punish him to all corners with his bowling. He may be the best all-rounder in the world but definitely can't get Dhoni out).