MS Dhoni could be axed from Team India if he doesn't retire; Virat Kohli's captaincy to be reviewed: Reports

Reports claim the chief selector MSK Prasad is likely to talk to MS Dhoni soon and explain him to retire. Dhoni's batting came under fire for his slow batting during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as Team India's middle-order looked weak.

Kohli for Tests, Rohit for shorter formats; BCCI to adopt split captaincy?

In an Interview with the TOI, the source stated, "We're surprised that he's not done it so far. There are youngsters like Rishabh Pant waiting to grab their chances. As we saw in the World Cup, Dhoni isn't the same batsman anymore. Despite coming in at No. 6 or 7, he was struggling to force the pace, and it was hurting the team."

The report further quoted the source as saying that there was no chance that the former Indian captain would be selected for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

MS Dhoni to join politics after retirement?

The source said, "I don't think he's in the selectors' plan for the 2020 T20 World Cup too. He must quit international cricket gracefully. He isn't an automatic pick any more."

The source stated, "We didn't want to distract him, and he too must have wanted the team, and himself, to be focused on the Cup. But the time to take a call is now. He has nothing left to achieve or prove in international cricket anymore."

Steve Waugh reacts on MS Dhoni's retirement debate

The source cleared that the 38-year-old will not be picked for India again and that he calls it quit.

"I'm certain that Dhoni is not going to be picked for India again. It's high time he calls it a day," the report added further.

The source, who is a prominent former India cricketer and well-versed with how things work in Indian cricket, even went on to say that current captain Virat Kohli's captaincy could be reviewed after India's unsuccessful exit from the World Cup. Under Kohli's leadership Team India failed to lift Champions Trophy 2017 and ICC World Cup 2019.

"In fact, I think even Virat Kohli's captaincy could be reviewed. This campaign wasn't successful by any standards. Accountability has to start from the top."