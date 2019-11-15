Cricket
MS Dhoni feeds a girl child on her Annaprashana, video goes viral - Watch

By
MS Dhoni feeding a girl child on her Annaprashana, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi, Nov 15: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be playing any international game but the 38-year-old is never off the news.

On November 14, the former India captain was seen spending some time with students on the occasion of Children's Day in Ranchi and even gifted signed bats to the youngsters.

Now, a video is going viral on social media in which the Chennai Super Kings' skipper could be seen doing 'Annaprashan' (offering first solid food to an infant child).

In the video, Dhoni could be heard saying that the girl child will reveal how tasty did she find the food. Later on, the kid's father said to Dhoni, "She is the luckiest girl as she gets her first mongrel from the hands of such a personality."

Here's the video which is doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter:

Earlier on Thursday, sporting 'Balidaan Badge' on his cap and T-shirt, Dhoni - who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - spent time with the students at JSCA Stadium.

MS Dhoni celebrates Children's Day with students in Ranchi, sports 'Balidaan Badge' to show his love for Indian Army

Children's Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Hardik Pandya misses MS Dhoni and Ziva, Sakshi Dhoni sends him a heart melting message

Earlier on Friday, Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli shared a special message on the occasion of Children's Day and urged the parents to allow their kids to go outdoors and play.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
