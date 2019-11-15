MS Dhoni feeds a girl child on her Annaprashana, video goes viral - Watch

On November 14, the former India captain was seen spending some time with students on the occasion of Children's Day in Ranchi and even gifted signed bats to the youngsters.

Now, a video is going viral on social media in which the Chennai Super Kings' skipper could be seen doing 'Annaprashan' (offering first solid food to an infant child).

In the video, Dhoni could be heard saying that the girl child will reveal how tasty did she find the food. Later on, the kid's father said to Dhoni, "She is the luckiest girl as she gets her first mongrel from the hands of such a personality."

Here's the video which is doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter:

.@msdhoni feeding this little one her first solid meal, which is also known as ‘Annaprashana’.



PS, We agree with her daddy. She is definitely the luckiest child. 😇❤️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/Zd3RGFREuN — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 13, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, sporting 'Balidaan Badge' on his cap and T-shirt, Dhoni - who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - spent time with the students at JSCA Stadium.

Children's Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

