MS Dhoni gives a sneak peek at his life after IPL 2020, savours strawberries grown at his farmhouse

Friday (January 8) was one of those rare days when MS Dhoni shared a video clip on his Instagram handle and he could be seen savouring strawberries grown at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

Dhoni took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market."

The World Cup-winning swashbuckler, who retired from international cricket on August 15, last year has been keeping himself busy with organic farming as he's gearing up to launch his own brand of environment-friendly fertilisers soon. His manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar gave a peek into the trailblazer's reclusive life at his home in Ranchi.

"Patriotism is in his blood, be it serving for the country (in defence) or (farming) the land, he's very passionate about it. He has about 40-50 acres of farmland and he is busy growing organic crops like papaya, banana there," Diwakar said.

Dhoni has now started raising a new breed of a cow at his Ranchi-based farmhouse. As per reports, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is planning to distribute them for free after rearing them for a year.

Although, Dhoni hasn't made any revelations regarding his plan the legendary cricketer has been keeping himself busy with poultry farming and organic farming ever since announcing his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni has tamed over a hundred cows at his farmhouse and the 39-year-old cricketer from Jharkhand plans to rear a new breed of cows, taking a cue from the Denmark-bred cows.

Though Dhoni continues to play franchise-based cricket, his interests beyond the boundary are varied and organic farming is said to be one of them. The two-time World Cup-winning captain has also started farming famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit.

Dhoni will most likely be seen in action during the IPL 2021. However, the BCCI is yet to finalise the date and venue for the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league.