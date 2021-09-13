MS Dhoni has been an amazing influence in my career: Ravindra Jadeja

Dhoni's constantly backed Jadeja in the early phase of his career and the southpaw repaid the former's faith by evolving as a much-improved player. Dhoni's presence behind the stumps helped Jadeja bowl to his strength and his vital inputs helped the latter matured as a batsman too.

While speaking to Timesofindia.com, Jadeja explained the role the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has had on him. Jadeja, who plays under Dhoni in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, says the Ranchi cricketer has had an amazing influence in his career.

"Dhoni bhai always keeps telling me that whenever I get an opportunity, just think that like you are feeling the pressure, the bowler is feeling it as well. So don't think just about yourself, but also the bowler. He (Dhoni) has been an amazing influence in my career," Jadeja added.

He has been a dependable player for he has been finishing games for the national side as well as for his IPL franchise. And, the credit for that goes to the belief he now has in himself.

Talking about the change in his mindset, Jadeja says, "I like to finish matches and win it for my team. Now I have started to believe in myself and give more opportunities to myself to stay in the middle and take time. Whenever I get an opportunity to finish the game, I always take the game deep."

When asked if he misses Dhoni - with whom he almost pulled off the run chase in the 2019 WC semi-final against New Zealand - in the international side the southpaw claimed, "Yes, I definitely miss him because he was always guiding me in the right way. If I wasn't doing the right thing on the field, he would come and talk to me, and tell me that I have to work some more on a particular aspect. He keeps talking to me, and our bond goes back 12 years, I do miss him."

Jadeja and Dhoni forged a century stand in that WC semi-final game after Team India's top and middle-order collapsed early.

When asked about the difference in captaincy styles of Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Saurashtra cricketer said, "I think they are both different in their captaincy. I think Dhoni bhai is very calm, but Virat is more of an aggressive and positive captain on the field. They both have their own styles to lead the team."