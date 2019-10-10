MS Dhoni is the best white-ball captain I have seen, says Michael Vaughan

In an interview with Times of India, Vaughan said, "Eoin Morgan was a revelation in 50-over cricket. MS Dhoni doesn't do international captaincy anymore but in our era, Dhoni is the best white-ball captain I have seen...the way he manoeuvres from behind the stump just reads the play, thinks out of the box, handles the pressure card and is also great with the bat. In Tests, Virat Kohli is busy, energetic, a brilliant batsman, full of life. I like the way he captains."

Vaughan further added, "It goes beyond the actual tactical side of the pitch. You need to have a strong cricketing brain and a strong idea of how to manage people. It is also the way you portray yourself in the public, how you handle the media, the messages you send, the structure and goal that you set for the team. Good captains give their team a vision of what they want to achieve over the course of the next few months and years."

He is by a country mile 👍 https://t.co/1Zl9sb7Mrn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 9, 2019

Vaughan isn't the first cricketer who's praised Dhoni for his captaincy. The Ranchi-cricketer, over the years, has made several greats of the game his fan.