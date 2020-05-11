MS Dhoni is the fastest runner between the wickets in Team India: Mohammed Kaif

Kaif was recently asked to pick the Indian cricketer who is quickest in between the stumps and chose Dhoni.

Kaif. who was involved in a mix-up with the Ranchi cricketer in the latter's debut match and Dhoni was dismissed run out, says he was shocked to see the wicketkeeper-batsman run so fast despite never training in the gym.

Kaif, who is the assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said, "I still remember the times when I ran with MS Dhoni between the wickets. The kind of pace and intensity with which Dhoni ran and continues to do so is unbelievable. I think MS Dhoni is the fastest runner between the wickets in the world. I was shocked to see how competitive a player he is, who doesn't go to the gym, eats and loves his Butter Chicken and Biryani, run this fast."

Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni: Mohammed Kaif tells who is the best India captain

Dhoni still continues to be the fastest man between the wickets and gives even the fittest of players, a run for their money while sprinting. Recently, during a live chat with Helo app, the 39-year-old cricketer from Allahabad (UP) said, "Sourav Ganguly is the best Indian captain and he's led the country to several glories under his leadership."

Kaif became a household name in Indian cricket for his athleticism and brilliant fielding skills on the ground. He was often hailed as one of the best fielders during his time and that brought the best out of him.

"People recognised me for my fielding skills, I got a lot of respect in the team for that. I also got respect for my fielding, from Sachin, Ganguly. That respect used to motivate me to do more," added Kaif.

Talking about some of the best fielders in the Indian side Kaif named the likes of Ajay Jadeja, Mohammed Azharuddin, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh. In the current Indian side, Kaif had praise for Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.