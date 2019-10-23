Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni leaves Ranchi stadium in his new Nissan Jonga after meeting India teammates - Watch

By
MS Dhoni leaves Ranchi stadium in his new Nissan Jonga after meeting India teammates

Ranchi, Oct 23: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in love with the latest entrant in his garage, a Nissan Jonga. The veteran cricketer could be seen driving the SUV, a Nissan designed vehicle used by the Indian Army, on the roads of Ranchi.

A couple of days after he was spotted driving his new car in his home town, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman arrived at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in his Jonga on Day 4 of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa. India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0.

The BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni interacting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.

Dhoni spotted driving Nissan Jonga on Ranchi roads

Images later surfaced on the social media in which Dhoni was seen sharing light moments with the rest of his teammates. India Head Coach Ravi Shastri too shared an image with the local boy and captioned it, "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA."

MS Dhoni joins Team India in dressing room

Dhoni, who is a designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, has recently purchased a Military Green Nissan Jonga P60. Dhoni's love for cars, bikes and the Indian Army isn't hidden from the world.

The P60 came to be known as the Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly - Jonga. Jonga went on to acquire an iconic status within the Indian Army, with its high ground clearance and powerful engine. In 1960 Nissan introduced their new 4x4 called the P60 i.e. Patrol 60. The P60 was inducted by the Indian Armed forces in 1963-64, along with the Nissan Carrier, D4W73 1 Ton.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GAL 0 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue