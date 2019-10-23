MS Dhoni leaves Ranchi stadium in his new Nissan Jonga after meeting India teammates - Watch

A couple of days after he was spotted driving his new car in his home town, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman arrived at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in his Jonga on Day 4 of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa. India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0.

The BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni interacting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.

.@msdhoni marked his presence at JSCA in style as he took his new car 'Jonga' for a spin!💙😇#Dhoni #TeamIndia #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HKNmT5KavZ — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 22, 2019

Dhoni spotted driving Nissan Jonga on Ranchi roads

Images later surfaced on the social media in which Dhoni was seen sharing light moments with the rest of his teammates. India Head Coach Ravi Shastri too shared an image with the local boy and captioned it, "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA."

MS Dhoni joins Team India in dressing room

Dhoni, who is a designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, has recently purchased a Military Green Nissan Jonga P60. Dhoni's love for cars, bikes and the Indian Army isn't hidden from the world.

Happiness is to watch him back in the Indian dressing room after 103 days!😊❤#PicOfTheDay #Dhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cpOk3vasfh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 22, 2019

The P60 came to be known as the Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly - Jonga. Jonga went on to acquire an iconic status within the Indian Army, with its high ground clearance and powerful engine. In 1960 Nissan introduced their new 4x4 called the P60 i.e. Patrol 60. The P60 was inducted by the Indian Armed forces in 1963-64, along with the Nissan Carrier, D4W73 1 Ton.