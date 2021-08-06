MS Dhoni loses blue tick on Twitter handle momentarily, micro-blogging site restores verification badge

MS Dhoni - who has 8.2 million followers on Twitter - joined the micro-blogging website in November 2009 and commands massive popularity across social media. Dhoni - who retired from international cricket last year on August 15 - isn't very active on Twitter and many believed that could be one of the reasons why the blue tick disappeared. However, Twitter restored the blue verification badge of the former India captain.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman who only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise last tweeted an Instagram link of a video.

"If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market," Dhoni captioned his tweet on January 8.

Dhoni's Twitter handle might be amongst the rarest of rare ones to not have a verified account despite having more than eight million followers. The 40-year-old cricketer is immensely popular on social media and his images to date get viral across platforms every now and then. Recently, his hairstyle and dapper look took social media by storm.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Dhoni's new 'dashing look' on his Instagram handle and the image in which the Jharkhand cricketer is looking no more than a 25-year-old became a talk of the town.

Dhoni could be seen posing with a new funky hairstyle and beard. No sooner than the image was shared, the fans were floored and social media went abuzz. He might have retired last year, but Dhoni still holds a special place in the hearts of Indians and it was indicated by the love showered by the fans on him on his 40th birthday. For over a decade, Dhoni's unorthodox batting style, especially the famed helicopter shot, gave international bowlers a headache.

He will be seen in action during the second phase of IPL 2021, starting September 19 in the UAE. Dhoni's CSK has had a terrific performance in the fourteenth edition of the IPL.