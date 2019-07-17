Cricket

MS Dhoni makes himself unavailable for West Indies tour, veteran cricketer no more first-choice wicketkeeper: Reports

By
New Delhi, July 17: Amid reports of uncertainty over his international career, veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will reportedly not travel with the team for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

As per a report in Times of India, the 38-year-old cricketer has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies, where Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni puzzle of Indian cricket

Reports claim the chief selector MSK Prasad is likely to talk to MS Dhoni soon and explain him to retire but the cricketer will go through a the transition phase which will see a new player take up his role.

"MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicket-keeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down," a BCCI was as quoted by Times of India.

"For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy," the source added.

Earlier in an Interview with the TOI, a source stated, "We're surprised that he's not done it so far. There are youngsters like Rishabh Pant waiting to grab their chances. As we saw in the World Cup, Dhoni isn't the same batsman anymore. Despite coming in at No. 6 or 7, he was struggling to force the pace, and it was hurting the team."

The report further quoted the source as saying that there was no chance that the former Indian captain would be selected for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
