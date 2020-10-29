MS Dhoni is most respected sportsperson; Virat Kohli-Hardik Pandya amongst most controversial: TIARA Report

The 39-year-old former India wicketkeeper-batsman has now been named as the most respected personality in the sports by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in its TIARA Research report.

The TIARA Report is a comprehensive study of celebrities in India. TIARA is an acronym for Trust, Identity, Attractive, Respect and Appeal. The study uses the research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors; and a battery of confirmatory statements to quantify key celebrity dimensions.

Dhoni - who is leading three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2020 in UAE - is known for his humility. Dhoni is one of the greatest limited-overs players the game has ever seen but the Ranchi cricketer never shows any tantrums. The Jharkhand cricketer is often seen interacting with ground staff, and young cricketers in the stadium after the IPL matches get over.

Dhoni's successor Virat Kohli - who now captains Team India across all formats - is known for his aggressive captaincy and dominant attitude on the cricket pitch. Kohli featured amongst the top controversial television celebrities in the IIHB report.

While his fellow India cricketer, Hardik Pandya has been voted as the most controversial celebrity by the respondents. The India all-rounder - who plays for Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL - created a lot of furore after his sexist comments during the talk show Koffee With Karan.

Kohli is also on the top of the list of people with the highest attractive quotient. The Delhi cricketer and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have received the tag of the most attractive couple.