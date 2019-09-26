MS Dhoni Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements and Business Ventures

In last year's Forbes' India Celebrity 100 list, MS Dhoni was at fifth spot with Rs 101.77 crore earnings. He was the second sportsperson after Virat Kohli (228.09 crores) in the list while Sachin Tendulkar was at ninth position with earnings of Rs 80 crore.

Net Worth and Salary:

However, Dhoni's net worth is estimated to be around $111 million. The iconic cricketer draws a salary of $5 million. The 38-year-old was contracted by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for $1.5 million.

Business Ventures:

Dhoni's source of income is from co-ownership in various sporting franchises such as Chennai based football club Chennaiyin FC, Ranchi based hockey club Ranchi Rays and Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India.

He also launched a lifestyle brand, ZEVEN, and owns the footwear section of the Brand. He also joined hands with an app Run Adams by buying 25% stakes in the startup.

He has also opened cricket academies not just in India, in fact abroad.

Brand endorsements:

38-year-old Dhoni still has 20-plus brand endorsements to his name and is second on the list after his successor Virat Kohli. Kohli has most 24 endorsements to his name at the moment.

He is the brand ambassador for Cars24, Indian Terrain, RedBus, Colgate, Panerai, LivFast, Indigo Paints, GoDaddy, Bharat Matrimony, Mastercard India, Sumadhura, Snickers India, Orient, Netmeds.com, Sound Logic, WardWiz, SRMB Steel, Lava, Orient PSPO, Reebok, Boost, Amity University, Gulf Oil, Ashok Leyland, McDowell's Soda, Big Bazaar, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches, Dabur Chyawanprash.