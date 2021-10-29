MS Dhoni prevented selectors from sending Hardik Pandya home after IPL 2021: Report

Ever since suffering an injury in his back and undergoing surgery for the same, Hardik hasn't been bowling and has been playing as a genuine batter mostly. He didn't even bowl for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2021. Hardik not contributing with the ball has disturbed the combination of Team India for that renders the Men In Blue a bowler short generally.

However, Team India's mentor for the ongoing showpiece event, MS Dhoni, showed faith in the Baroda cricketer's finishing skills which helped Hardik keep his spot in the World Cup squad.

IPL 2022 Retention News: Mumbai Indians not to retain Hardik Pandya; Rohit, Bumrah, Pollard to stay with team

According to a Times of India report, the selectors were contemplating sending Hardik home after the conclusion of IPL 2021 but Dhoni prevented them from doing so.

"The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn't bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Will Hardik Pandya bowl in T20 WC 2021 or not? Team think tank gives this update!

"The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You're now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren't giving a chance to a fit guy. You're playing an unfit guy who isn't useful to the team. It's not right. Because of him, you're neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well," he further added.

Ahead of Team India's second T20 WC match against New Zealand, experts have suggested the team management should pick in-form all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven. Shardul's inclusion provides the side with an opportunity to play a sixth bowler who can also bat.

Against Pakistan, the Virat Kohli-led side looked a bowler short as it played with five bowling options.