MS Dhoni retires: Gautam Gambhir reckons no other captain would be able to achieve what 'Captain Cool' has

Dhoni - who retired from Tests in 2015 - took to his Instagram handle to bid adieu to the white-ball format as well in his own trademark style. Dhoni turning 39 last month, many saw this coming, but his announcement still left the world shocked. Dhoni, did it the MSD way, as he silently walked away into the sunset and left the world overwhelmed with emotions.

Gambhir - who was part of both the World Cup-winning Indian sides under Dhoni's leadership - hailed the Ranchi man as one of the finest captains who lifted all three ICC trophies in his illustrious career.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, the Delhi cricketer-turned-commentator, who is known for not mixing his words, said no other Indian captain will ever achieve the feat of possessing all three ICC trophies in his cabinet.

"One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni's three ICC trophies. I don't think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that! I think, whether it the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that's going to stay forever!"

He signed off saying, "I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni's going to be there to stay forever!"