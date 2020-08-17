MS Dhoni retires: Reason why former India captain chose to retire at exactly 1929 hours

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote along with the video on Instagram. The song playing the background was legendary playback singer Mukesh Kumar's popular song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun... Pal Do Pal Meri Kahani Hai... Pal Do Pal Meri Hasti Hai... Pal Do Pal Meri Jawani Hai...' Dhoni once sang this song during a function to reveal his philosophy of life.

In the video which Dhoni posted on his, Instagram showed numerous moments both bitter and sweet from his cricketing days which reflected that the Ranchi cricketer took both in equal measure and was somewhere unperturbed by it.

However, his message 'consider me retired from 1929 hours' sent social media in a tizzy. Fans started searching and speculating about the logic behind that '1929 hours'.

One logical conclusion which fans arrived at was that it was 19:29 hours local time in Manchester when Team India lost the semi-final in the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand.

While others said it was associated with the Great Depression of 1929 and Dhoni brought an end to his own tension with that timing.

Some even opined that '1929' is an angel number which carries a message that you have completed a major cycle in your life.

Dhoni ended his illustrious international career as one of the best finisher game has ever seen and one of the most successful captains of the white-ball format.

The 39-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain - who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - will now be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday (August 16), rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision.

Pandey saw the retirement announcement coming after this year's T20 World Cup, which was postponed to 2022 last month, but only Dhoni knew that it would come on Independence Day.