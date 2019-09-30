MS Dhoni riding Kawasaki H2 Superbike at JSCA International Cricket Stadium - Watch

The Ranchi-based cricketer is however always in the news for his actions off the field. The 38-year-old's video of riding a bike on the roads of Ranchi has been going viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni could be seen leaving the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium on his black and green Kawasaki H2 Superbike.

Dhoni's love for bikes and cars isn't hidden from the world. The wicketkeeper-batsman has 70-plus bikes and cars in his garage. While the legendary cricketer was away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage - Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Sakshi took to Instagram (the Instagram picture above) to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!' The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. And he also has high-end models of Mercedez Benz and Audi.

Dhoni often takes them out for a ride whenever he arrives in his hometown.

Fans are wondering when Dhoni - whose last international appearance was the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand which India lost - will be returning on the cricket pitch. Latest reports claim that he will be back in action after November.