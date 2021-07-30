MS Dhoni's new hairstyle and 'dashing look' takes social media by storm, puts fans in awe

However, after retiring from the international format, last year, the legendary cricketer has once again started experimenting on his looks and hairstyles. On Friday (July 30), celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared MS Dhoni's new 'dashing look' on his Instagram handle.

Dhoni - who turned 40 this month - could be seen posing with a new funky hairstyle and beard. No sooner than the image was shared, the fans of Chennai Super Kings' captain were floored and social media was abuzz. Fans started gushing over their favourite cricketer's new look in which he's looking not more than a 25-year-old.

Even Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty too commented on Aalim Hakim's post and reacted to Dhoni's new look with an emoji. The post received over 190000-plus likes on Instagram.

He might have retired last year, but Dhoni still holds a special place in the hearts of Indians and it was indicated by the love showered by the fans on him on his 40th birthday. For over a decade, Dhoni's unorthodox batting style, especially the famed helicopter shot, gave international bowlers a headache.

It was on April 5, 2005, when Dhoni made his first international ton against Pakistan in the second ODI of the six-match series at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. However, he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series. But the wicket-keeper batsman truly arrived in the series against Pakistan in 2005, as he scored a whirlwind 148 at Visakhapatnam.