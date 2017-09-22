After Dhoni and Tendulkar, now a biopic on Jhulan Goswami is on the cards

Kolkata, Sep 22: After MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar another biopic on another Indian cricketer is on the cards. This time it will be Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s one-day international history.

The producers are planning to release the movie on veteran Indian women's cricketer before Women's WT20, next year.

Director of the movie Sushanta Das told MyKhel, “Jhulan Goswami is not only the world’s highest one-day wicket-taker, she is an inspiration to the entire cricket fraternity. That is why I have thought of making a film on her.”

According to the director, efforts are being initiated to rope in renowned Bollywood actress Dipika Padukone for essaying the role of Jhulan.

The lanky speed star when asked about her biopic, Jhulan told MyKhel, "It is not the first time I got offers for my biopic. I had received offers for my biopic in the past as well, but I rejected them due to two key reasons. One reason was that all the offers were for Bengali movies and the second reason was that, I felt first I should have some achievements before agreeing to such a proposal."

According to the film's director, the name of the movie is likely to be 'Chakdaha Express’.

The movie will try to show the story of Jhulan’s struggle in her childhood. The movie will describe the childhood story of Jhulan’s fight against the local boys who did not allow the bowler to play with them.

Jhulan only got a chance to field while playing against the local boys. The biopic will also show how Jhulan travelled from Chakdaha to Kolkata for training via two-and-hour train journey.

However, Jhulan isn't too concerned about the biopic and her focus in solely on the T20 World Cup and she has already started mental preparation for the global tournament, to be held in West Indies next year.

Jhulan said, “No matter how much you have gained, but playing in a World Cup in any format is most the special achievement. We failed in the 50-overs World Cup this year. Now we must have to make tough preparations for the T20 World Cup.”