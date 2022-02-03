MS Dhoni shares motion poster of his debut web series 'Atharva: The Origin', fans can't keep calm

The motion poster features a rugged-looking Dhoni and also showed a glimpse of the world of Atharva to the fans.

Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni said, "I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artwork. Author Ramesh Thamilmani's attempt to launch India's first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more."

The author Ramesh Thamilmani shared, "I am excited and happy to have MS Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character. Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni's has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail."

The mega-budget graphic novel is created by Virzu Studio in association with the MIDAS deal. Authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by MVM Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, the graphic novel features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative.

Watching the motion poster, fans of the Chennai Super Kings' captain were blown and started praising Dhoni for his look and the new chapter.

Watch the motion poster

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, in 2020 had announced the sci-fi web series about a "mysterious Aghori, who has been captured at a high-tech facility".

The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure".

"The book is a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," she said.