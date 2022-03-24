MS Dhoni quits as Chennai Super Kings captain; Ravindra Jadeja to lead side in IPL 2022

The Chennai-based franchise made an official announcement on Thursday (March 24) triggering a flurry of emotions from millions of MS Dhoni and CSK fans.

Dhoni - who has been the team's captain since the first edition of the cash-rich league - has led the franchise for twelve seasons and guided them to title triumph on four occasions.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," said an official statement from CSK.

Dhoni - who guided the Yellow Brigade to win their fourth IPL title in 2021 - was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 12 crore. Jadeja - who was picked up as the first retention choice by the franchise - is being paid Rs 15 crore.

Jadeja will be only the third player to lead CSK in the IPL. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has led the side in some games where Dhoni was unfit.

Dhoni - who retired from international cricket in 2020 - will go down as one of the greatest captains in the history of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained in 204 matches in the IPL, winning 121 of them and losing 82. His win percentage stands at 59.60.

Apart from winning four IPL trophies, Dhoni also guided CSK to two Champions League T20 (now defunct) triumphs.

IPL Trophies Won By MS Dhoni:

IPL 2010

IPL 2011

IPL 2018

IPL 2021

Champions League T20 Trophies Won By MS Dhoni:

CLT20 2011

CLT20 2014

Dhoni has led CSK in all games in the CLT20 barring one in 2012 where his then deputy Suresh Raina led the team against Yorkshire.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had predicted that Jadeja could be the next CSK captain once Dhoni decides to pass on the mantle but even he would be surprised with Dhoni's sudden decision.

"The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic. If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar told on Star Sports show GamePlan.