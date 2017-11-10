MS Dhoni stunned by a bouncer from Kapil Dev during an ad shoot - Watch video

Kolkata, Nov 10: India's two iconic cricketers and world cup winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni united with each other for a commercial shoot at iconic Eden Gardens Stadium here on Thursday (November 9).

Dhoni and Kapil spent the whole day bowling and batting as per the shooting requirements and were joined by a host of kids.

A video doing the rounds on the social media, showed Dhoni getting surprised by a bouncer from the legendary India pacer, who picked up 687 wickets in his international career.

First, it was Kapil who was seen bowling to Dhoni as the film rolled it was role reversal with the Indian legendary wicketkeeper rolling his arms to the 1983 World Cup winning captain in the ad sequence of 33 seconds, directed by noted Bengali producer-director Arindam Sil.

Sil, who has acted in a number of feature films, telefilms and mega serials termed it a "lifetime experience" and said he's feeling very lucky and blessed to have shot his first TV ad with the two World Cup winning captains at the hallowed turf of Eden Gardens.

"It's the Mecca of Cricket and I had two World Cup winning captains shooting for me. It's the most memorable day in my life," Sil told reporters.

"They were the best of the captains. I felt nostalgic. I have watched them play from the same galleries here but to shoot with them now at the same venue is a lifetime experience," Sil added.

Dhoni also interacted with a dozen of kids and offered them some invaluable tips of the sport.

"He told them on how to play aggressively about the stance and all of this in the midst of the busy work. It's brilliant," the director said.

The director termed Dhoni as a natural actor. "I didn't require a retake from Dhoni, he was natural in front of the camera." Thanking the CAB president Sourav Ganguly, Sil said: "I am thankful to Sourav (Ganguly) for providing us with the Eden. He said 'please go ahead'."

Towards the evening while the duo was taking a break from the shoot, they were joined by Ganguly as the three successful former captains made up for a photographers' delight in one frame together.

In the meantime, Dhoni, whose eye for detail is well documented, and no wonder the former captain did a have a look at the Eden Gardens strip for the first India vs Sri Lanka Test despite the fact he no longer plays the five-day format.

The retired Test cricketer was seen talking to curator Sujan Mukherjee, checking the Eden Gardens strip that will host Virat Kohli and Co in their first Test against Sri Lanka from November 16-20.

"Dhoni really appreciated the pitch preparation and wished us for the Test match," Mukherjee later said.

(With inputs from PTI)