MS Dhoni treats fans with another funny promo film, claims IPL 2022 will be unpredictable

In continuation to the series, MS Dhoni surprised the cricket fans in the latest campaign promo of #YehAbNormalHai. The campaign film launched by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2022, narrates that IPL is an unpredictable tournament and the 15th edition of the IPL could be anyone's season, "Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena!"

The latest promo film opens to another tense situation where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb with the clock ticking away. While one member of the bomb squad mockingly mentions that only blue and yellow wires are dangerous, MS Dhoni appears on the screen to tell them to take all the wires seriously since this is an unpredictable situation.

The bomb squad do not pay attention and cut the other wires, triggering a massive blast. MS Dhoni appeared on the screen again and said "Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena, Yahaa koi bhi fat sakta hai" reiterating the fact that IPL is an unpredictable tournament and even though only MI and CSK have won the prestigious trophy over the last five years, any of the teams can throw up a challenge and shouldn't be taken lightly this year.

The broadcasters have shared a similar ad film in which Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya could be seen asking the bomb squad to take all the wires seriously. After the bomb went off, Hardik came on the screen and reiterated that no one can take other teams lightly. Hardik emphasised that the two new teams i.e. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will create a huge impact in the 15th edition of the T20 tournament.

Star Sports will surprise viewers with more such campaign promo films in the coming days. Dhoni has been one of the poster boys of the IPL since the inception of the tournament.

With a brand-new title sponsor and the addition of two new teams, the IPL has returned to its original summer window and the broadcasters have taken the services of the legendary India captain to create a buzz around the tournament. IPL has witnessed several unbelievable moments of thrill and brilliance and has developed a reputation for generating extraordinary and high-octane cricketing moments.