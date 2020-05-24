MS Dhoni's India comeback seems difficult due to IPL 2020 postponement, but you never know: Ajay Ratra

After India's shock exit from the showpiece-event, the fans also saw MS Dhoni taking a sabbatical from cricket and hasn't returned to the cricket pitch ever since.

While several believe that the 38-year-old has already played his last game for India and then there are others who feel you can't sign off Dhoni yet. Several cricketers, as well as the experts, are of the view that Dhoni can still make a comeback in the national side. But the postponement of the IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic has certainly cast major doubt on the career of the country's one of the most loved cricketers.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Ajay Ratra is also amongst those who believe 'with Dhoni you never know'. In an exclusive conversation over the phone with MyKhel, Ratra who played 9 Tests and 12 ODIs for India said the Ranchi-cricketer is very unpredictable and that makes it difficult to claim if he's played his last game.

"You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would've done during the IPL. Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni's comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni," said the Faridabad-born cricketer.

Dhoni was preparing hard in the nets for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings at the pre-season camp. But the postponement of the cash-rich league for an indefinite period proved to be a major let down for the legendary cricketer and his fans.