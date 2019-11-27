MS Dhoni wants Chennai Super Kings to release him from squad after IPL 2020, here's why

Why Dhoni doesn't want to be retained

The wicketkeeper-batsman asked the CSK team management to not retain him for the 2021 season and let his name go to the auction table but use the Right to Match card to retain him.

The logic behind Dhoni's decision is that he wants the franchise to save a decent amount of money in their purse by not retaining him.

As per a Times of India report, a CSK source was quoted as saying, "There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has already told us that he will play the tournament. So there's no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon. He wants to go back to the auction pool for the big auction that will take place ahead of the 2021 season. That will give CSK the option of using the Right-to-Match card to pick him, maybe for a lower price. Being the captain he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for the CSK cause We know what Dhoni means to us. We may not let him go back to the auction pool."

Dhoni's role at CSK after retirement

Talking about Dhoni's plans of retirement from the domestic T20 league and his role after that, the source said, "It will be after the 2021 IPL that the question of retirement will come, if at all...And even if he retires, Dhoni will always be the mentor of CSK."

The decision on Dhoni after IPL 2020: Shastri

Earlier on Tuesday (November 26), India head coach Ravi Shastri said the decision on Dhoni's future as India cricketer will be taken after IPL 2020, considering the veteran's form in the league.

Dhoni is on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's exit from the ICC World Cup 2019. Shastri added that India's final squad for the ICC T20 World Cup will be finalised after the IPL and he has a chance to make it to the WC squad.

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form? The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided. "There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who is the best 17 in the country," Shastri told IANS.