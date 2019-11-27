Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni wants Chennai Super Kings to release him from squad after IPL 2020, here's why

By
MS Dhoni wants Chennai Super Kings to release him from squad after IPL 2020, heres why

Chennai, Nov 27: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly urged his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not to retain him after the IPL 2020 season when all the teams will be making fresh squads.

MS Dhoni, who led the CSK to three IPL titles, will be leading the side in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. The Ranchi cricketer led CSK - which came back from a two-year-long ban - to lift IPL 2018 title and announced their arrival in style.

IPL 2020: Four most expensive players in the history of IPL | IPL 2020 Auction: All you need to know

In the 2019 season, Dhoni-led franchise went to the finals and lost to Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians by 1 run. CSK is, therefore, one of the most successful franchises in the history of the IPL and Dhoni's presence has been one of the reasons for this.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings chase this monster-hitting 21-year-old batsman

Why Dhoni doesn't want to be retained

Why Dhoni doesn't want to be retained

The wicketkeeper-batsman asked the CSK team management to not retain him for the 2021 season and let his name go to the auction table but use the Right to Match card to retain him.

The logic behind Dhoni's decision is that he wants the franchise to save a decent amount of money in their purse by not retaining him.

As per a Times of India report, a CSK source was quoted as saying, "There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has already told us that he will play the tournament. So there's no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon. He wants to go back to the auction pool for the big auction that will take place ahead of the 2021 season. That will give CSK the option of using the Right-to-Match card to pick him, maybe for a lower price. Being the captain he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for the CSK cause We know what Dhoni means to us. We may not let him go back to the auction pool."

Dhoni's role at CSK after retirement

Dhoni's role at CSK after retirement

Talking about Dhoni's plans of retirement from the domestic T20 league and his role after that, the source said, "It will be after the 2021 IPL that the question of retirement will come, if at all...And even if he retires, Dhoni will always be the mentor of CSK."

The decision on Dhoni after IPL 2020: Shastri

The decision on Dhoni after IPL 2020: Shastri

Earlier on Tuesday (November 26), India head coach Ravi Shastri said the decision on Dhoni's future as India cricketer will be taken after IPL 2020, considering the veteran's form in the league.

Dhoni is on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's exit from the ICC World Cup 2019. Shastri added that India's final squad for the ICC T20 World Cup will be finalised after the IPL and he has a chance to make it to the WC squad.

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form? The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided. "There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who is the best 17 in the country," Shastri told IANS.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sergio Castel all praise for ISL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue