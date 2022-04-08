'MS Dhoni was impressed with my leg movements,' says Punjab Kings young wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma

The 28-year-old cricketer - who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit - left everyone impressed with his appeal of caught behind against legendary MS Dhoni. While the on-field umpire turned down his appeal of catch, the wicketkeeper convinced captain Mayank Agarwal to go upstairs and review it.

The ultra edge showed the spike and confirmed there was a faint edge from the former CSK captain's bat and Jitesh heard it correctly.

"I heard a wooden sound in the last game and I asked the captain to take the DRS because I was confident," Jitesh Sharma told Star Sports ahead of his team's game against Gujarat Titans.

Sharma further added that he personally had a chat with Dhoni, who redefined the art of wicketkeeping in his own style, and received appreciation from the former India captain.

"I personally spoke to MS Dhoni and he told me that my glovework and my leg movements are very good, and said I would improve day by day," he added further.

While speaking about the opportunity he got from PBKS, the right-handed middle-order batsman said, "Grateful that Punjab Kings showed the faith in me to perform at this stage."

Earlier in the day, PBKS shared a video of Sharma after his dream debut against CSK. While throwing some light on his early cricketing days, the Vidarbha cricketer said, "Back then, if I represented the team at state-level competitions in cricket, I could get four per cent extra marks," Jitesh revealed.

The Nagpur cricketer - who was part of the Mumbai Indians set-up in the past - but never got a chance to play. While talking about his ambitions for the season the youngster said he wants to help the franchise win the title.

"I will contribute in whichever way I can. I am a team man. If the team wins because of me, I will definitely be the happiest in the squad. My only aim this year is to try and help the Punjab Kings win its first trophy," he said.

In his first game, Sharma scored 26 runs in 17 balls. In his second IPL game against Gujarat Titans, he scored an 11-ball 23 before getting dismissed by GT debutant Darshan Nalkande.