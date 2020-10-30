Cricket
Mumbai Indians confirm IPL 2020 play-offs berth; 4 reasons why champions entered knockout easily

By
The Mumbai Indians stormed into play-offs with 16 points from 12 matches

Bengaluru, October 30: The Mumbai Indians became the first team to reach the IPL 2020 play-offs after Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (October 29). Mumbai Indians now have 16 points from 12 matches with two games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad pending.

It is safe to say now that Mumbai do not have to worry about the results of those two matches or the results of others to enter IPL 2020 knockouts.

It is an enviable position to be in but the Mumbai Indians would not like complacency to creep in, and win all those gains to enter the play-offs with momentum behind them.

Here MyKhel is checking some reasons how Mumbai, the defending IPL champions, behind their smooth entry into play-offs.

1. The Bumrah-Boult combination

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult jelled well as a bowling combination for MI in IPL 2020. Both are crafty bowlers and delivered often, barring on a couple of occasions. They have together taken 37 wickets from 12 matches and kept the opposition under check in all passages of the match - Power Play, middle overs or death overs. The oppositions were found themselves in even more troubles because they are the classical right-left combo, working over rivals through different angles and lengths.

2. The presence of Kieron Pollard

Pollard is, in fact, their biggest presence on the field - literally and figuratively. In the earlier part of the IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians benefitted from the big-hitting abilities of Pollard, often taking apart the oppositions in the end overs. Once Rohit Sharma was sidelined because of a hamstring injury on his left leg, Pollard took over as captain and held the side together with calm. The Trinidadian has begun to bowl with increasing regularity in the IPL 2020, giving that much more flexibility to the Mumbai side. Remember him dismissing AB de Villiers at a crucial juncture in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

3. Rise of Ishan Kishan

The injury to Saurabh Tiwary came as a blessing in disguise for Mumbai Indians. Kishan, a powerful left-hander, made an immediate impact stroking a 58-ball 99 against RCB. He has not ceded his spot since then. Kishan is flexible too. He can open the innings as he is doing now in the absence of Rohit Sharma and he can keep wickets too, still not explored by MI this season. Kishan also remains good presence in the outfield. Kishan so far has made 326 runs from 10 games at average of 40.37 with a strike rate of 141.66 and he has two fifties.

4. The Suryakumar Yadav factor

Surykumar has always been valued so much in the Mumbai cricket set up. Talented and a batsman capable of destroying any bowling attack. But his temperament had often come under the scanner in the past but the IPL 2020 saw a different Suryakumar. He looked a lot calmer and determined to stay till the end and see his team home. Surya showed that side in the game against the Royal Challengers, taking MI past the tape with an unbeaten fifty. Surya has amassed 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22 with a strike-rate of 155.36, including three fifties.

Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 13:05 [IST]
