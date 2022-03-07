Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Mumbai, March 7: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the India Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI).
The Rohit Sharma-led side is placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Mumbai Indians who had won the IPL 2020 - their fifth-ever title - and will be eager to lift the trophy for the sixth time with a new-look squad.
Mumbai Indians had a forgettable outing in the previous edition which was held in India and the UAE as they failed to make it to the playoff stages.
Mumbai will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on April 21 and May 12 in the league stages. Rohit and his band will play their last league game on May 21 against Delhi Capitals.
Here's the full schedule, venues and timing of all Mumbai Indians matches in IPL 2022.
March 27 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals @ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune
April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune
April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune
April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
