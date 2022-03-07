Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

The Rohit Sharma-led side is placed in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians who had won the IPL 2020 - their fifth-ever title - and will be eager to lift the trophy for the sixth time with a new-look squad.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable outing in the previous edition which was held in India and the UAE as they failed to make it to the playoff stages.

Mumbai will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on April 21 and May 12 in the league stages. Rohit and his band will play their last league game on May 21 against Delhi Capitals.

Here's the full schedule, venues and timing of all Mumbai Indians matches in IPL 2022.

March 27 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals @ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune

April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune

April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings @ 7:30 PM MCA Stadium - Pune

April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals @ 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium