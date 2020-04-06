Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings: Sanjay Manjrekar, Scott Styris weigh in on which IPL team has fared the most

Manjrekar and Styris shared their thoughts on Star Sports' new show - Cricket Connected - as to weigh in as which team, according to them, is the best in the last few seasons.

Cricket commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar while analysing about which side, CSK or MI, has done better lately, said: "The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there's been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well. Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL.

"When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge."

While analysing which IPL team, CSK or MI, has done better lately, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said: "I've got 4 points. It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard. It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga."

The thirteenth season of the IPL i.e. IPL 2020 has been rescheduled to April 15 due to novel coronavirus pandemic and it is highly unlikely the tournament will start on this date.