My Khel Fantasy Tips - Mumbai vs Bangalore

Mumbai Indians had their worst beginning to their title defence in IPL 2018 as they lost all three games they have played so far.

Rohit Sharma's men in blue will look to shed the disappointment so far when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Virat Kohli's side is having a roller coaster ride in the tournament with two defeats punctuated by a win.

Both teams - star-studded - will honestly look to improve their run in this tournament for the top slots. Currently, RCB is at No. 6 while MI are languishing at the bottom of the table. MI and RCB have played 21 times in the IPL since 2008 when the tournament was inaugurated with MI winning 13 as against RCB's 8. MI have won the last four encounters played in 2016 and 2017.

Best economical pick: Young Mayank Markande has been the find of the season in the IPL thus far. Markande was a surprise inclusion in the MI lineup for the season opener. The youngster stunned the Chennai Super Kings with figures of 3/23 in his four overs. In the next game against the Sunrisers Hyderbad, he fared up even better as he scalped 4/23 in his four overs.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli, after his first two failures, finally find his form back against Rajasthan Royals. He was aggressive during his batting but couldn't take his team across the winning rope. If he can fire at Wankhede alongside another player like ABD, then MI would be on the verge to lose their 4th in a row. Evin Lewis showed what he is capable of with some brutal hitting in the last game against DD and expect even more of that in the upcoming matches. He has gained the confidence now and will hope to remain consistent in providing his team with some blistering start.

Smart pick: Washington Sundar is a great find to the Indian cricket! He did a fantastic job against Rising Pune Supergiant and then bought by RCB in this season. He has been a regular part of the squad and skipper Kohli would be highly dependent on him in this match.

Cautious pick: Kieron Pollard is struggling to take off. He set himself in the second game but failed to whack the ball in the end overs. In the last match, he was castled around the legs by Daniel Christian and the pressure will be on him now to perform. Mumbai needs more contribution from him with the bat now and the Caribbean cricketer knows the same.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Evin Lewis (Vice-Captain), Washington Sundar,Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, AB de Villiers,Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma